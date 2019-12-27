Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expands By 61.7%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 921,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,679. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.