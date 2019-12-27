Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 28th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $745.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

