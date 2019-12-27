Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

