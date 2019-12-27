Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Grows By 58.4%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the November 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

EPIX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.99. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

