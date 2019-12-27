Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Up 61.5% in December

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the November 28th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In other Chimerix news, insider Michael T. Andriole acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,268. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.