Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $102.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

