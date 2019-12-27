Pundi X NEM Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (NPXSXEM)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.48 million and $364,987.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 49,879,049,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,715,133,731 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSXEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Broadway Financial Corp Short Interest Up 69.0% in December
Broadway Financial Corp Short Interest Up 69.0% in December
Biomerica, Inc. Short Interest Update
Biomerica, Inc. Short Interest Update
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Expands By 61.7%
Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Expands By 61.7%
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Short Interest Update
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Short Interest Update
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report