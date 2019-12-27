BLAST Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. BLAST has a market cap of $33,490.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022608 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003665 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000535 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

