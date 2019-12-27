SelfSell Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,298.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $57,773.00 and $8,298.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

