Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.38 million and $1.07 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

