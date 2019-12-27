FLIP Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. FLIP has a market cap of $512,674.00 and $223.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

