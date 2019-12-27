PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $9,425.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

