Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.11.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 2,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.95. Globant has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

