Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $358.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and $358.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.05881679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

