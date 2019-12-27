Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

