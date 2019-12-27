Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.
Several research firms have commented on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of LNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
