Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $703,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.