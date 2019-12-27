$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,988,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $10,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 991,151 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $9,326,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.