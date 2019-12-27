Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after acquiring an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 15,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,073. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

