NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 352,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.