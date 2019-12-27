Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

