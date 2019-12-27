Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

