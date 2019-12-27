Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $986.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Flowserve by 101.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 49,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

