Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 8,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,757. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

