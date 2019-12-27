$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post $8.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $5.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $27.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 31,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $338.08 million, a PE ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.44.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 323,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

