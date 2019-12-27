Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.79. Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.88. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.