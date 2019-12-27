Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.50

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 4328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $31,671,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

