WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,658.00

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,658 ($34.96) and last traded at GBX 2,654 ($34.91), with a volume of 174924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.33).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC increased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,434.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

