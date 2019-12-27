Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,106,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,658,000 after acquiring an additional 327,901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

