Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Shares Down 11.4%

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) shares fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, 74,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

About Sunniva (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

