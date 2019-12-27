AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.38

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

