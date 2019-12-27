AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.38

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
