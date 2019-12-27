Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.13

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 96084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
