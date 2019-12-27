Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.13

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 96084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

