Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.71

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 21421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
