Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.71

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 21421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

