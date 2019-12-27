Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.61

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.61 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 77149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,495,000 after buying an additional 204,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.