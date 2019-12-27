National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.98

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 83105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Grid by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

