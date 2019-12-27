National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.98

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 83105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.