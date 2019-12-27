Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.13

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 832534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

