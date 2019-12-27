Xcel Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.