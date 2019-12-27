Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 255,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

