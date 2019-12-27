Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

WMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

