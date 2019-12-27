Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
WMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
