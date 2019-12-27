Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Short Interest Update

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE WAIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,324. Wesco Aircraft has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.13 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

