Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Rises By 59.6%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the November 28th total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Vince news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vince by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vince by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince by 315.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. Vince has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

