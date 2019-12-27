Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 12,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.27. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

