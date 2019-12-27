Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 27,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vale has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

