UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in December

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 28th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $214.39.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

