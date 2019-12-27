iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.72, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 329.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYF)

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.