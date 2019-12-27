ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.83

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 723456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

