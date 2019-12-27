Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.61

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 1266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.9543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,657,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,827,000 after purchasing an additional 980,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,293,000 after buying an additional 155,457 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 728,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

