Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 2778572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

