Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $297.51

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.51 and last traded at $296.65, with a volume of 720013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

