Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $297.51

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.51 and last traded at $296.65, with a volume of 720013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Xcel Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Xcel Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp Rises By 59.6%
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp Rises By 59.6%
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Short Interest Update
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report