Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.57

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.57 and last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

