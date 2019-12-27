Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.57

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.57 and last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.31.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.