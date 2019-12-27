Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Trading 16.7% Higher

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 390,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 359,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

